FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 10978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 56.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.