HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 185320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

HealthStream announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208.98. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeff Cunningham sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,570.01. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,680 shares of company stock worth $139,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HealthStream by 241.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

