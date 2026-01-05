Stephanie Nixon Purchases 19,950 Shares of Elders (ASX:ELD) Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Nixon bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of A$139,051.50.

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Elders Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 243.0%. Elders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

See Also

