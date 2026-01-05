PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Analysis

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 12.93% 6.42% 0.63% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 37.92% 9.01% 0.76%

Dividends

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 180.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 175.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 3 0 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 1.93 $28.75 million $0.71 12.07 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $334.19 million 3.29 $160.98 million $0.91 13.88

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.