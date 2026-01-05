Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.10.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

