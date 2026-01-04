Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.27 and traded as low as $21.50. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 15,162 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, EVP John Antalek bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,474. The trade was a 24.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,189.08. This represents a 12.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 16,075 shares of company stock worth $358,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

