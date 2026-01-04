Comparing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and Taoping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir $3.62 million 9.41 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Taoping $36.67 million 0.05 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taoping.

4.0% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ealixir and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taoping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Ealixir has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir 0.98% N/A N/A Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taoping beats Ealixir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

(Get Free Report)

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Taoping

(Get Free Report)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.