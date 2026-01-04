Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as low as $9.25. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 3,043 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is one of Mexico’s largest diversified financial groups. Founded in 1899 as Banco Mercantil de Monterrey, the company has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a broad national presence. Headquartered in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Banorte operates under a universal banking model, integrating traditional banking services with a range of complementary financial offerings.

Banorte’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, where it provides deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, and financing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

