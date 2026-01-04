Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $885.57 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.67 or 0.03441375 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00006482 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003502 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
