QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)'s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.68 and last traded at $172.98. 6,449,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,020,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,984. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

