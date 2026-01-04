SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) Price Up 4.6% This Week

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. SolvBTC.BBN has a market cap of $1.92 trillion and approximately $35.19 thousand worth of SolvBTC.BBN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC.BBN has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolvBTC.BBN token can now be purchased for $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,339.33 or 1.00212377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN Profile

SolvBTC.BBN’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. SolvBTC.BBN’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SolvBTC.BBN is medium.com/@solvprotocol/introducing-solvbtc-bbn-a-liquid-staking-token-for-bitcoin-aac3001b43e4. SolvBTC.BBN’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC.BBN’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC.BBN

According to CryptoCompare, “xSolvBTC (xSolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. xSolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 1,806.85542428 in circulation. The last known price of xSolvBTC is 91,494.92779468 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $35,356.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC.BBN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolvBTC.BBN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolvBTC.BBN using one of the exchanges listed above.

