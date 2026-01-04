Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,399 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,559,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $561.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $561.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.08.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

