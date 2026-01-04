Western Financial Corp CA Has $33.80 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,391 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 14.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Western Financial Corp CA owned approximately 1.58% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $177.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: EFSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

