Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 115,023 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $97.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.