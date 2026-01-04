McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,992,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.