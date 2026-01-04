McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,992,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.