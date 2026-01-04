Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,928 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

