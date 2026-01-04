Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $436.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.3333.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.79, for a total value of $1,217,412.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 307,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,709,216.23. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 650,701 shares of company stock valued at $239,190,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Porfolios LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sherman Porfolios LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $395,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.