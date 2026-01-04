Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,736 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 492.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.13 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.21.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,856. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

