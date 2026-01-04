Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $55.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $694.70. The stock has a market cap of $720.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $682.57 and its 200 day moving average is $658.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

