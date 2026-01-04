Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,218 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $132.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $134.27.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

