Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 234.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 229,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 595,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,456,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,605,000 after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $192.81 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

