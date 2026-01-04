Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 293.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,336,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,797,000 after buying an additional 2,543,644 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,118.6% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 948,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after buying an additional 906,055 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,178,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,997,000 after acquiring an additional 383,722 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

