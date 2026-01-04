Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $256.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.98. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.22.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,517.10. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $308,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $35,625,047.77. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,698. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

