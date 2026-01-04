Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,778,655,000 after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 181,226 shares of company stock valued at $39,877,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $363.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

