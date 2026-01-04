United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $136.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

