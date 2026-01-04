Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,155.36.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,079.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $850.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

