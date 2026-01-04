Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded LLY from Hold to Strong Buy, a near-term catalyst that can attract buying from model-driven and income-focused investors. Zacks Research upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Articles pushing a potential “surprise dividend” narrative have resurfaced, boosting investor interest in Lilly as a must-own 2026 idea if management signals shareholder returns. Eli Lilly’s surprise dividend story could be a 2026 must-own
- Positive Sentiment: Investor write-ups (e.g., InsiderMonkey) reiterate Lilly’s strong fundamentals and leadership in GLP-1s, supporting the case for LLY as a core holding. Positive third?party commentary can sustain buying. What Makes Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) a Worthy Holding?
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat flagged Lilly’s progress advancing two additional weight?loss drugs (one nearing approval) — successful trial/approval news would be a major upside catalyst for revenue growth. Eli Lilly’s new drug data sets up a high?stakes 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market strength at the start of 2026 lifted many large caps, including LLY; macro momentum (vs. company-specific news) is supporting the move. MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/29 – 01/02
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting price cuts for GLP?1 drugs in China (Novo and reports of LLY pricing moves) highlights regional pricing pressure — this could temper upside but impact is currently uncertain and depends on scale. Spotlight on Health ETFs as NVO & LLY Cut Obesity Drug Price in China
- Negative Sentiment: Two recent commercials have drawn viewer backlash and accusations over messaging; while not yet a material business issue, negative publicity can affect brand perception and invite scrutiny. Company Facing Backlash For ‘Ridiculous’ Rose Bowl Commercial
- Negative Sentiment: Another piece highlights viewer division over an alleged “pro?obesity” message in a new ad — reputational noise that could weigh on sentiment if amplified. New Eli Lilly commercial divides viewers
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,079.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $850.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.