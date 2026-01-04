MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,052,062.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,878,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,710,580.73. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,162. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,814,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLTX opened at $11.95 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $767.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.

Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.

