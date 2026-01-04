MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.
View Our Latest Report on MLTX
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,814,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MLTX opened at $11.95 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $767.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.
Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.