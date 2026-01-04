Comparing System1 (NYSE:SST) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM)

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Medias and System1″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A System1 $343.92 million 0.13 -$74.67 million ($8.53) -0.51

Analyst Ratings

Adaptive Medias has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Medias and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00 System1 1 0 1 0 2.00

System1 has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.02%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Medias and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A System1 -22.78% -109.87% -15.60%

Summary

System1 beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Medias



Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About System1



System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

