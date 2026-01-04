Bluemount Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:BMHL) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 7th

Bluemount’s (NASDAQ:BMHL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 7th. Bluemount had issued 1,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 11th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Bluemount in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bluemount presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:BMHL opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. Bluemount has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluemount stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bluemount as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Bluemount, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BMHL. As a blank check company, Bluemount has no ongoing commercial operations and was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination.

Following its public listing, Bluemount holds its proceeds in a trust account until it identifies and completes a business combination with one or more target companies.

