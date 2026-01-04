SELLAS Life Sciences Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 149,934 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 829% compared to the typical volume of 16,138 call options.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 15.4%

SLS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

In related news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin purchased 63,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,996. The trade was a 154.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on SLS

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.