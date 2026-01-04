Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

MAMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 3,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $37,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,083.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 8.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 91,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 16.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

