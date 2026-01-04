South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

