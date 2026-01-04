Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Taylor Devices stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 20.75%.The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc is an engineering firm headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of motion control products and engineered fluid-handling devices. The company’s core focus is on providing high-performance hydraulic dampers, fluid springs (also known as gas springs), shock absorbers and hydraulic accumulators that are used to manage energy and motion in a wide range of industrial and structural applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes industrial shock absorbers designed to cushion and decelerate moving parts in manufacturing and test-and-measurement systems, fluid viscous dampers for seismic protection of buildings and bridges, and fluid spring devices that combine the properties of a gas spring and a hydraulic damper.

