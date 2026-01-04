Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Up 28.8% – Still a Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 565,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 135,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Key Century Lithium News

Here are the key news stories impacting Century Lithium this week:

Positive Sentiment: Volume and momentum pickup: trading volume jumped to ~565,262 shares versus an average of ~135,417, suggesting new buyer interest and momentum trading that likely pushed the stock higher. MarketBeat LCE Quote

Volume and momentum pickup: trading volume jumped to ~565,262 shares versus an average of ~135,417, suggesting new buyer interest and momentum trading that likely pushed the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Technical setup: the share price is trading above both the 50?day and 200?day moving averages (both C$0.29), which can trigger technical buying from momentum and quant funds.

Technical setup: the share price is trading above both the 50?day and 200?day moving averages (both C$0.29), which can trigger technical buying from momentum and quant funds. Neutral Sentiment: Company size and range: LCE is a small?cap junior (market cap ~C$62.8M) with a 12?month range of C$0.17–C$0.52 — that profile means moves can be large in either direction but doesn’t by itself explain a catalyst.

Company size and range: LCE is a small?cap junior (market cap ~C$62.8M) with a 12?month range of C$0.17–C$0.52 — that profile means moves can be large in either direction but doesn’t by itself explain a catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: No company-specific news provided here: without a press release (drill results, financing, offtake, M&A rumor, or listing news) the move may be driven by sector flows or technicals rather than fresh fundamentals. If you have links to recent press releases, I can assess impact more precisely.

No company-specific news provided here: without a press release (drill results, financing, offtake, M&A rumor, or listing news) the move may be driven by sector flows or technicals rather than fresh fundamentals. If you have links to recent press releases, I can assess impact more precisely. Negative Sentiment: Execution and risk profile: negative P/E (?19) indicates the company is not profitable, and a beta ~1.38 plus small market cap imply elevated volatility and risk — gains can reverse quickly if sentiment changes.

Century Lithium Stock Up 28.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Lithium Company Profile

In other Century Lithium news, Director James Gaydon Pettit sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 837,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,501. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project. Century Lithium Corp. was formerly known as Cypress Development Corp.

