Kooman & Associates Buys 75,775 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 39.3% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $127,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,778,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,230,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,053 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 118.6% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,074,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,214,000 after buying an additional 1,034,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DFAU stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

