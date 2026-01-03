iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is Thoma Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 11.0% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thoma Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 628.5% during the third quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%
IVE stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.
