Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Purchases 27,961 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grey Ledge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,325,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,535 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 741,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

JPLD stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

