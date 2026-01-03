NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 1.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

