NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 919.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,925 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Grab by 16.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grab by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,206,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 1,862,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Grab by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grab by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

