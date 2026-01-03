SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,255 Amphenol Corporation $APH

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,732,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,187,000 after buying an additional 2,211,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

