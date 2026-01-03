Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Increased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $346.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $631.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.86. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,137. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

