Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.133 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 1.0% increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.12.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
