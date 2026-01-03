Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.97). Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.72%.The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.