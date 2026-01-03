Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 59,181 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Sony makes up 4.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Sony were worth $43,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,878,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Sony by 41.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 729,351 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 16.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,293,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,858,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 242,748 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sony by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,722,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Featured Stories

