VanEck Australian Property ETF (MVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

VanEck Australian Property ETF (ASX:MVA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Sunday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 1st.
VanEck Australian Property ETF Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Property ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.