VanEck Australian Property ETF (MVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

VanEck Australian Property ETF (ASX:MVA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Sunday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 1st.

VanEck Australian Property ETF Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.