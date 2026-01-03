LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $80.17 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 22.14%.LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

