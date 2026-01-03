Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 64,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

