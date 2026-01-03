Cencora, Inc. $COR Stake Lessened by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 638.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 3,975.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $338.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.75 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $7,009,260. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

