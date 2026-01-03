Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 200.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,282,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,091,000 after buying an additional 855,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,098,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,490. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,021 shares of company stock worth $18,971,788. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

