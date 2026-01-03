Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Boosts Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.19.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $210.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

